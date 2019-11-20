July 17, 1932 - November 18, 2019 Margie Jean Yates died Monday morning, November 18, 2019 from complications following a recent fall. She retired from the Forsyth County school system and spent many years as a homemaker. Margie Jean loved spending time with family, friends, and her feline companion at her place on Belews Lake. Most of that time was spent with her loving husband of 63 years, Bobby Jack Yates, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents Martina Perkins Shewmaker and Alvin Lee Shewmaker of Mackville, KY and grandson Justin Yates of Jacksonville, FL. She is survived by two sons, Joseph Yates and his wife Elizabeth of Charlotte, NC and Douglas Yates of Greer, SC; one daughter, Cindy Anders and her husband Greg of Winston-Salem; and her beloved grandchildren, Jonathan Anders and his wife Tracy of Mebane, NC and their daughter Georgia Mae Anders, and Ashley Yates of Jacksonville, FL. She is also survived by her brother David Shewmaker and sisters Sue Carter and Nancy Logue and her husband Billy, all of whom live in Kentucky. A family graveside service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
