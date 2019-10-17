July 9, 1935 - October 15, 2019 Mr. John Wilson Yates, 84, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born in Forsyth County on July 9, 1935 to the late John William and Katie Marshall Yates. Mr. Yates retired from Piedmont Aviation and later worked part time for Mock Tire. He was a member of Brookstown United Methodist Church. Mr. Yates also enjoyed golfing. Preceding him in death were three brothers, Roy Alvin Yates, Paul Anderson Yates, and William Coy Yates. Surviving is his wife, Elsie Underwood Yates; two step-sons, Bruce Underwood of Greensboro and Bradley Underwood and wife, Cathy of Clemmons; three grandchildren, Davis, Carmella, and Joshuaray; brother, Weldon Yates and wife, Beth of Mocksville; also surviving are two nephews, Steve Yates and Alan Yates and wife, Bethany and a niece, Doris Ann Biddix and husband, Wayne. A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel with Rev. James T. "Chip" Webb officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brookstown United Methodist Church, 6274 Yadkinville Rd. Pfafftown, NC 27040. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
