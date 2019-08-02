April 28, 1945 - July 30, 2019 YARBROUGH, SR. KING James Willard Yarbrough, Sr., 74, died Tuesday night, July 30, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. James was born on April 28, 1945 in Stokes County to the late Robert Medford and Odella Hall Yarbrough. He was retired from Roadway with over 30 years of service and was also a member of the Teamsters Union. James was of the Christian faith and attended Willow Oak Baptist Church. He enjoyed thrift shopping, cars, fishing, and drag racing. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Mabe Yarbrough; 2 brothers, Robert Junior Yarbrough, Medford Yarbrough; and 1 sister, Willie Mae Yarbrough. James is survived by his 3 children, Norma Snyder (Robert), James Yarbrough, Jr. (Susan), and Billy Yarbrough (Robin); 4 grandchildren, Andrew Yarbrough, Summer Yarbrough, Amy Pulliam , and Ashley Yarbrough; 5 great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Yarbrough, Jayden Scott, Colin Pulliam, and Katie and Martin Wilson; brother, Noble T. Yarbrough (Millie); niece, Krystal Shaw; and numerous cousins. There will be a 11:00 am inurnment service held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Pinnacle Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Cliff Willis officiating. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the City of King Fire Dept. and to the Stokes County EMS. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is serving the Yarbrough family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W Walnut Cove, NC 27052
