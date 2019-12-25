April 3, 1934 - December 24, 2019 The Reverend Jack Brown Yarbrough, Winston-Salem, NC, died at 12:35 a.m., December 24, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Jack was born April 3, 1934 to George and Lillie Yarbrough in Concord, North Carolina. He was a 1957 graduate of Pfeiffer College, where he displayed a natural affinity for music. In 1962, he graduated from The Divinity School of Duke University. He was ordained that year a Full Elder in the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church, where he served as a pastor at churches throughout the conference until his retirement in 1999. Following his retirement, he was invited to join the staff of Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem as Associate Minister of Older Adults and Pastoral Care. He retired from that position in 2009, at which time he was honored with the title of Associate Minister Emeritus at Centenary. Jack had a diverse ministry, including five years service in Crisis Intervention, as well as Pastoral Counselor for five years at Hope Valley, a center for recovering alcoholics in Dobson. While at Dobson, he also served as Instructor for Religious Studies and Comparative Religion at Surry Community College. His leadership in the many churches he served included nine major building programs: sanctuaries, family life centers, educational buildings, and parsonages. Jack is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sylvia Ann Rogers Yarbrough; two sons, Jack Anthony and wife Rachel; Christopher Todd and wife Teresa; three grandchildren, Ryan, Rebecca, and Jeremy; and two sisters, Mrs. Billie Dabbs Yarbrough of Matthews, NC and Mrs. William (Elaine) Queen of Mooresville, NC. The family would like to extend special gratitude to the staff and members of Centenary for their love and support. Further appreciation is extended to the following physicians for their excellent care to Jack during his illness: Dr. Thomas Cannon, Dr. Donald Heck, Dr. R. Bradley Thomason III, and Dr. Edward Hill. A memorial service will be held at Centenary UMC, Sunday, December 29, at 2:00 p.m., officiated by the Reverend R. Craig Ford and Reverend Dr. P. Glenn Kinken III. Visitation will follow the service. Memorials can be directed to the Ministry for Older Adults at Centenary United Methodist Church. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Yarbrough, Jack Brown
Service information
Dec 29
Memorial Service
Sunday, December 29, 2019
2:00PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
646 W. 5th Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
