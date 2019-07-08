August 15, 1936 - July 5, 2019 Mr. Henry Lowell Yarbrough, 82, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home. He was born in Forsyth County on August 15, 1936 to the late Russell and Blanche Ziglar Yarbrough. Mr. Yarbrough was a member of Robinhood Road Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He enjoyed farming, gardening, history, music, traveling, reading, and genealogy. Mr. Yarbrough loved spending time with his family and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Preceding him in death was a son, Robert Yarbrough; two sisters, Sue Willis and Beulah Yarbrough and an infant brother, Leonard. Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Sue Yarbrough; daughter, Martha Ajazi (Abe); daughter, Jeanette Yarbrough; son, Bill Yarbrough; daughter, Melissa Yarbrough; son, Leonard Yarbrough (Kathryn); seven grandchildren, Mariam Ajazi, Elizabeth Ajazi, David Ajazi, Michael Ajazi (Sarah), Rachel Yarbrough, Aidan Yarbrough, and Joseph Yarbrough; brother, John Yarbrough; sister, Joanna Bailey; also surviving are several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel with Rev. John E. Hackworth, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Pfafftown Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to Robinhood Road Baptist Church, 5422 Robinhood Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC

