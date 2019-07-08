August 15, 1936 - July 5, 2019 Mr. Henry Lowell Yarbrough, 82, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home. He was born in Forsyth County on August 15, 1936 to the late Russell and Blanche Ziglar Yarbrough. Mr. Yarbrough was a member of Robinhood Road Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He enjoyed farming, gardening, history, music, traveling, reading, and genealogy. Mr. Yarbrough loved spending time with his family and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Preceding him in death was a son, Robert Yarbrough; two sisters, Sue Willis and Beulah Yarbrough and an infant brother, Leonard. Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Sue Yarbrough; daughter, Martha Ajazi (Abe); daughter, Jeanette Yarbrough; son, Bill Yarbrough; daughter, Melissa Yarbrough; son, Leonard Yarbrough (Kathryn); seven grandchildren, Mariam Ajazi, Elizabeth Ajazi, David Ajazi, Michael Ajazi (Sarah), Rachel Yarbrough, Aidan Yarbrough, and Joseph Yarbrough; brother, John Yarbrough; sister, Joanna Bailey; also surviving are several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel with Rev. John E. Hackworth, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Pfafftown Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to Robinhood Road Baptist Church, 5422 Robinhood Rd. Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC
Most Popular
-
Confederate flag wristbands given out at Tanglewood Pool. 'What century am I in?' asks one visitor.
-
3 teenagers arrested in Winston-Salem drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old boy
-
7-month-old baby dies at Brenner Children's Hospital; police say the infant was a victim of a homicide
-
Threats prompt warning for young people in LGBTQ community to steer clear of float in Sparta parade
-
The ‘Bicycle Lady’ is still thinking about a missing bike. Thankfully, people are still thinking about her.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately