April 15, 1927 - November 7, 2019 Robert "Bob" Yarborough, 92, of Winston-Salem passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem after a period of declining health. Bob was a Korean War Veteran and a graduate of Guilford College where he had such fond memories of the years he played football. After graduation he was football coach and teacher at Elkin High School and remained close to many of the students who still called him "Coach Yarborough." He enjoyed a varied career in journalism, including national sports writer for the Durham Herald and sports writer and managing editor for the Elkin Tribune. He also started his own newspaper, The Yadkin Enterprise, which is still in print today. He later retired from a long career with Prudential Insurance Company. Bob is predeceased by his sister, Pat Rhodes. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Judith Angell Yarborough; son, Steven Yarborough of Winston-Salem; daughter, Angell Caudill (husband, Wes) of Clemmons, NC; daughter, Paige Thomas of Winston-Salem; daughter, Susan Bolash of Mooresville, NC; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; special sister-in-law, Jane Angell Boling (husband, Bob); many friends, countless and dear; and his faithful dog, "Buddy." There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, November 22 at 2:30 PM at Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem, NC 27104 where the family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361, where Bob was raised in Mills Home.
