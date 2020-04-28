March 16, 1943 - April 23, 2020 Mr. Roy Lee Wyche, Sr., 77, departed this life on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born March 16, 1943 to Roy Edward Wyche and Laura Jones-Wyche. Roy was born in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina where he attended high school. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology and Physical Education from North Carolina Central University. Shortly after, he was drafted into the United States Army. He also served as a fireman for the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Fire Department from November 1973 to November 1996 where he retired. His parents preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish his memories three children, Sonya (Renard) Watson, Roy Wyche Jr, and Nakeia (Damon) Morgan; two step-children, Ray (Kathy) Agnew Jr, Lamonica (Patrick) Small; eleven grandchildren, Sydney (John) Dowd-Smith, Ray Agnew III, Malcolm (Amanda) Agnew, Monteco (Yajaira) Mitchell, Keenan Agnew, Joshua Young, Brooklyn Watson, Hodari Morgan, Patrick Small, Jr., Kiziah Morgan and Zahir Morgan; one great-grandchild, Sloane Dowd-Smith; three brothers, three sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. His remains will be available for viewing 12pm-6pm Wednesday, April 29, at Hooper Funeral Home.
