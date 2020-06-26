April 18, 1929 - June 25, 2020 Ray Alton Wyatt, 91, of Salisbury, NC passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 18, 1929 in Salisbury, NC to the late Ruth Beaver Wyatt and Curtis Baxter Wyatt and was a graduate of Boyden High School Class of 1948. Mr. Wyatt attended Catawba College before joining the U.S. Army. He worked for AT&T in Winston-Salem for 35 years. He enjoyed golfing, swimming, reading and gadgets. He was very strong in his faith. Mr. Wyatt was a member of the Knights of Pythias and the Masons. He attended Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem and First Christian Church in Clemmons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Thomas Wyatt on November 23, 2016; son, David Blaine Wyatt; and his sister, Jessie K. Kluttz. Surviving are his son, Eric Michael Wyatt of Rome, GA; sister-in-law, Stephanie Speer (Donald); niece, Katie Speer of Mocksville; and a special and close friend, Joyce Allen. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, June 29th, at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Bob McCaskill. The family would like to thank the staff at Trinity Oaks for their loving care of Mr. Wyatt. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Wyatt family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com. Summersett Funeral Home 1315 W. Innes St.
