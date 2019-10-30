April 6, 1932 - October 27, 2019 Mr. Thomas Clayton Wright, 87, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born in Forsyth County on April 6, 1932 to the late Lynnie and Emma Painter Wright. Mr. Wright graduated from Lewisville High School in 1953 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. as a machinist with 30 years of service. He was a member of Brookstown United Methodist Church and the Rust & Dust Club. Mr. Wright enjoyed singing in the Senior Choir of Yadkinville and playing in the Olivet Moravian Church Band. He had a huge servant's heart and was always willing to help anyone. Preceding him in death was his wife, Barbara "Bobbie" Jean Brewer Wright. Surviving are a daughter, Debbie Eldridge (Lee) of Pfafftown; daughter, Vicky Wright Miller (Mark) of Pfafftown; son, David Wright (Angie) of Hickory; six grandchildren, Stephanie Eldridge Karadzhov, Jean Eldridge, Clayton Miller, Madalyn Miller, Jessie Wright, and Monica Wright; one great-grandchild, Zoey Eldridge. A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, November 1, 2019 at Brookstown United Methodist Church with Rev. James T. "Chip" Webb officiating. An inurnment service will follow at the church columbarium. The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the Wright family. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023

