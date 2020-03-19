June 9, 1941 - March 13, 2020 Thelma Edwards Wright of Winston-Salem passed away on Friday, March 13 at the age of 78 . She was born on June 9, 1941 in Forsyth County to the late Clyde and Rose Marie Pollard Edwards. In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband Charles Lee Wright and a brother Clifford Edwards. She leaves behind to cherish her memory four daughters; Brenda (Harvey) Roberts, Linda (Donald Wayne) Fletcher, Carolyn (Ron) Schwartz, Sandra (Dave) Kinlaw, two sisters; Kathy (Donny) Greer and Joann Byers, grandchildren; Amanda Roberts, Brittany (Ben) Kern, Lucas Fletcher, Jason Schwartz, Carson Schwartz, and Emma Kinlaw;sister-in-laws; Betty Wright and Hazel Smith and several nieces, nephews, and loved ones. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, March 21 at Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home in Clemmons. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family would like to Thank the Palliative Care Staff at Forsyth Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home of Clemmons is assisting the Wright family.

Service information

Mar 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
2:00PM
Frank Vogler & Sons
2849 Middlebrook Dr
Clemmons, NC 27012
