August 12, 1933 - November 18, 2019 Rosa Irene Hicks Wright, 86, of Pinnacle, passed away November 18, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born the daughter of Harvey Hicks and Lena Whittington Hicks on August 12, 1933, in the Pinnacle community. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia (Sam) Crowell; son and daughter-in-law, Travis (Debbie) Wright; a sister and brother-in-law, Brenda (Mark) Mandelstamm; a daughter-in-law, Lynn Wright; three grandchildren, Jason Lee Wright, Jonathan Ray Wright, Timothy Samuel Crowell; special nieces and nephews, Sharon (Van) Boles and Preston Boles, William (Dorothy) Mandelstamm, Esther (Thanh) Ngo and Lena Ngo. Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 43 years, Carl E. Wright; one daughter, Wanda Gail Wright; one son, Colon E. Wright; and one brother, Harvey Hicks, Jr. Mrs. Wright was a member of Pinnacle United Methodist Church. She was a Sunday School teacher for over 50 years, a member of the United Methodist Women, and a choir member. She loved her community, and after her husband's death, she commissioned and donated the Troop 400 Boy Scout building in his memory. She enjoyed the outdoors and her time at the coast where she had cherished friends. Flounder fishing, flower-gardening, bird watching, and spending time with her family were treasures she relished after a long career with RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co. Family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Cox-Needham Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 PM. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Pinnacle United Methodist Church with interment following in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church cemetery. The Rev. Janet Dixon, Rev. Lori Anne Bowen, and Rev. Keith Newell will be officiating. The family will be gathering at Mrs. Wright's house until the funeral. They would like to thank the Bayada Nursing Staff, especially Jessica, Patsy, and Laurean. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pinnacle United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 155, Pinnacle, NC 27043. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Wright family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street
