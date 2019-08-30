March 24, 1945 - August 23, 2019 Mr. Raymond W. Wright, 74, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the chapel of Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. The family will greet friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC

