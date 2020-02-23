December 25, 1959 - February 20, 2020 Lisa Ann Wright age 60 of Clemmons who dedicated her life to Jesus and entered into the presence of her Saviour passed away February 20, 2020. A graveside service will be 2:00 pm Tuesday followed by a celebration of her life at Union Grove Baptist Church conducted by Pastors Ken Harris, T.W. Bailey and Dr. Harold Fletcher. The family will see friends from 6-8 pm Monday February 24, 2020 at Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel. Lisa was born December 25, 1959 in Guilford County to John J. Wright and Geneva Rebecca Hill Wright. She touched many lives as a 2nd grade teacher at Union Grove Christian School. She was a very active member of Union Grove Baptist Church and a dedicated servant of her Saviour. Her parents and a brother, Pastor Wayne Wright preceded her in death. Surviving are her sister, Gloria Wakefield (John) of Walkertown. Her nieces, Jessica Wakefield and Stephanie Marsh (Andy) and their children, Ethan and Eva Marsh. Also surviving are Benjamin, Autumn and Heath. Memorials may be made to Union Grove Baptist Church Building Fund 2295 Union Grove Road, Lexington, NC 27295 or The Therapeutic Riding Center 718 Hicks Road, Lexington NC 27295. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Davidson Funeral Home 858 Hickory Tree Road
