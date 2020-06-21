January 30, 1934 - June 9, 2020 Lawrence H. "Larry" Wright passed away peacefully on June 9 after a brief illness. He was born to Orpheus E. Wright, a medical doctor, and the former Anne Violet O'Flaherty, from Ireland. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two sisters, Betty Wright Smith and Ann Wright Heenehan, and a brother, John "Jack" Wright. He graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1952, where he was on the wrestling team, and in 1956 earned a degree in business from Davidson College with a major in accounting. After college he went to work for a CPA firm owned by his father-in-law James Samuel Buie. He spent several years with Western Electric before being hired by the accounting department of Legg's, a division of Hanes hosiery, from which he retired in 1984. Larry proudly served as a US Army Reserve Infantry Officer from 1956 until he was honorably discharged in 1968. In 1956 he married the former Marilyn Don Buie. After her death, he married the former Diane Hester Harris. Larry loved to play golf; he enjoyed boats and liked to water ski and sail. He was also a physical fitness fanatic for many years: as a young man he ran at least 5 miles on the track at Wake Forest University and lifted weights several days every week. He was part owner of a Nautilus gym for a couple of years in the early 1980s and enjoyed working out at the YMCA into the last months of his life. Larry also built radio-controlled model airplanes. His bookshelves were filled with World War II histories. He enjoyed travel, including trips to Amsterdam and Germany, and a sailing trip from Maryland. He was an active member of Fairview Moravian Church. Larry loved animals and in his retirement fed neighborhood homeless cats and raccoons. He'll be remembered for many things, especially his years of caregiving--first for his father and then for each of his wives--and for his playful sense of humor and big laugh. Larry is survived by his wife, Diane Harris Wright; his daughter Catherine Weatherford (Greg); stepson Gwyn (Catherine); stepdaughter Follin Key (Ron); and five grandchildren: Taylor, Steven, Scott, Melanie, and Alex. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Fairview Moravian Church.
Most Popular
-
Truliant buys former Macy's store at Hanes Mall
-
White House's focus on Forsyth COVID-19 cases brings attention, not surge in supplies
-
Bourbon virus? New tick-borne disease may be in North Carolina
-
Longtime funeral home owner dies
-
Yadkinville man gets 26 years for robbing Clemmons store and trying to set the clerk and the store on fire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately