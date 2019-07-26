November 16, 1934 - July 22, 2019 Doris Genevive Crotts Wright, 84, of High Point passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 at Westchester Manor. Doris was born at home in Randolph County on November 16, 1934 to the late Thomas Reed Crotts and Edna Frazier Crotts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Farmer Wright, in 2016 after 56 years of marriage; her daughter, Frances Ann Everhart and her sister, Bernice Key. Doris was a devoted wife and mother, who loved beach trips, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family reunions. She and Archie were both excellent cooks a talent greatly appreciated by those family members attending the reunions. Memories of Doris will be cherished by her children, Thomas A. Wright of Kernersville, Robin Wright Riddle and husband, D. Michael of Charlotte; sister, Vermell "Sis" Hurley and husband, William "Billy" of Trinity; seven grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service, 206 Trindale Road in Archdale with the family greeting friends following the service. The Reverend David Mercadante will officiate the service and private burial at Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting, 3673 Hoover Hill Road, Trinity, North Carolina 27370. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 206 Trindale Road Archdale, NC

