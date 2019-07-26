August 7, 1930 - July 22, 2019 Mrs. Annie Lee Caudle Wright, with her family by her side and holding her hands, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkinville. She was born August 7, 1930 in Yadkin County to the late Fassett and Stannie Gough Caudle. She was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Iredell County. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, working in her yard and playing the game Scrabble. She could beat us all at this game. She was well known for her persimmon puddings and was often called "The Mayor of Turkeyfoot." She resided in Harmony. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Wade Wright, Jr., two sons, Lanie Philip Loflin and Sammy Hoyle Loflin, two grandsons, Nathan Wade York and William Blake Peacock, as well as one sister and four brothers. She is survived by five daughters: Joan Loflin Holyfield (Jimmie) of East Bend, Connie Loflin Vestal (Dan) of Jonesville, Maria Wright Knight (Larry) and Malissa Wright Godbey (Ed), all of Mocksville, and Malinda Wright of Charlotte, as well as seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kay Caudle Martin (Johnny) of Hamptonville, Polly Caudle Wiles (Grady) of Yadkinville, two brothers, Meridith Caudle of Lewisville and Jimmie Caudle (Margaret) of Hamptonville. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that she loved dearly. Her funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 27 at Rock Springs Baptist Church at 509 Rock Springs Road in Harmony, NC with her grandson Pastor Chuck Taylor and Reverend Steve Hedgecock officiating. A visitation will be held from 2 3 PM prior to the service. Burial will be at the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery following the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the SECU Hospice Care Center at 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to the Alzheimer's Association at 1424-A Fern Creek Drive in Statesville, NC 28624. Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.daviefuneralservice.com.
