Morris Lee Wrenn passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019 at his home in Winston-Salem, NC. Following a period of declining health, Mr. Wrenn has been surrounded and cared for by his wife, Marion Jean Wrenn and various other family members. Mr. Wrenn was born on March 23, 1935, in Hillsborough, NC. He worked for 38 years for Western Electric in Burlington and Winston-Salem retiring in 1989. In his early years he was an enthusiast and race car driver of stock cars. He was an accomplished archer, hunter, fisherman, and conservationist. He was especially astute in restoring flintlock and black powder antique rifles. Most of all he held an amazing wealth of historical knowledge and insight of the American Revolution, the American Civil War, World War I, and World War II. Known fondly as "Popie" by family and friends for nearly 40 years, he will be missed by all those he touched, nurtured and taught through his calm and patient demeanor. Mr. Wrenn was preceded in his death by his parents Oscar and Elizabeth Wrenn, his sister Valinda Wrenn Gornto, and beloved grandson Michael Zachary Warren. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Marion Jean Laws Wrenn, daughters Sharon Lee Wrenn Wilson (Bill), Crystal Anne Wrenn Babson (Bobby), and grandchildren Steven Andrew Babson (Britteny), Allison Taylor Babson Ross (Justin) and William Wrenn Wilson (Lauren), seven great-grandchildren that include Kenneth Dellinger, Hunter Warren, Trista Warren, Noah Dellinger, Cole Sebastian, Rylee Pegram and Kensington Babson. A Celebration of Life will be held for Morris Lee Wrenn at 2p.m. Tuesday, July 23 at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service. Memorials should be made to Tab and Elizabeth Williams Senior Services Day Center, 231 Melrose Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Davidson Funeral Home 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem NC 272127
Most Popular
-
The man in the video from Saturday's scuffle at Bowman Gray has been charged with assault on his ex-girlfriend.
-
Video: Assault charge, arrest follow run-in at Bowman Gray Stadium
-
Body ID'd as that of an 18-year-old after being found in woods behind Winston-Salem apartment complex
-
Amber Lynn Burchette, a driver at Bowman Gray, was arrested Saturday at the track. She appeared in court on Monday.
-
Cupcake thief is apprehended, authorities say. Man is charged in the crime that forced a bakery to shut down temporarily.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately