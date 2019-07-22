Morris Lee Wrenn passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019 at his home in Winston-Salem, NC. Following a period of declining health, Mr. Wrenn has been surrounded and cared for by his wife, Marion Jean Wrenn and various other family members. Mr. Wrenn was born on March 23, 1935, in Hillsborough, NC. He worked for 38 years for Western Electric in Burlington and Winston-Salem retiring in 1989. In his early years he was an enthusiast and race car driver of stock cars. He was an accomplished archer, hunter, fisherman, and conservationist. He was especially astute in restoring flintlock and black powder antique rifles. Most of all he held an amazing wealth of historical knowledge and insight of the American Revolution, the American Civil War, World War I, and World War II. Known fondly as "Popie" by family and friends for nearly 40 years, he will be missed by all those he touched, nurtured and taught through his calm and patient demeanor. Mr. Wrenn was preceded in his death by his parents Oscar and Elizabeth Wrenn, his sister Valinda Wrenn Gornto, and beloved grandson Michael Zachary Warren. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Marion Jean Laws Wrenn, daughters Sharon Lee Wrenn Wilson (Bill), Crystal Anne Wrenn Babson (Bobby), and grandchildren Steven Andrew Babson (Britteny), Allison Taylor Babson Ross (Justin) and William Wrenn Wilson (Lauren), seven great-grandchildren that include Kenneth Dellinger, Hunter Warren, Trista Warren, Noah Dellinger, Cole Sebastian, Rylee Pegram and Kensington Babson. A Celebration of Life will be held for Morris Lee Wrenn at 2p.m. Tuesday, July 23 at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service. Memorials should be made to Tab and Elizabeth Williams Senior Services Day Center, 231 Melrose Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Davidson Funeral Home 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston Salem NC 272127

