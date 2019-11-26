November 3, 1929 - November 24, 2019 Eugene "Gene" Wrenn, 90, passed away on November 24, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Gene was born on November 3, 1929 to Doris McKinney Wrenn and Edward Lee Wrenn in Forsyth County. He was a graduate of Mineral Springs High School, where he excelled academically as well as in sports. Gene belonged to Calvary Baptist Church for 53 years. He retired from Foster and Hailey, Inc. with more than 50 years of service. Golf and bowling were among his favorite pastimes during his later years. With a kind heart and respectful nature, Gene will be remembered as a friend to all. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by a brother, Horace Wrenn. Surviving are his loving wife of 67 years, Ruth Stack Wrenn; son, Ronald Eugene Wrenn; daughter, Lisa Wrenn Rogers; grandchildren, Victoria Ann Wrenn, Evan David Rogers (Brooke), and Abby Michelle Rogers; great-grandchild, Lincoln David Rogers; sister, Juanita Grimes (Daniel); brother, Harvey Wrenn; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Dr. Gary Chapman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately