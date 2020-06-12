November 19, 1939 - January 3, 2020 Dr. John Wren, a sinner saved by grace, departed for heaven on June 3, 2020. Some might say "He is gone" but on the other side God's family in heaven is saying, "Here he comes." He was looking forward to seeing his wife of 52 years, Joyce, Jesus and other family members and friends. Dr. Wren was born in Gaffney, SC to parents Mr. John Everette Wren Sr. and Mrs. Blanch Wren. He attended Gaffney High School, Gardner-Webb University, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Luther Rice Theological Seminary, earning a bachelor of arts, a bachelor of divinity, and his doctor of theology. He was passionate about many things in life but leading people to Jesus was at foremost, as he led many souls to the kingdom of heaven. But there was also another side of Dr. Wren, a man who loved his friends, dogs, cars, football, jogging, golf, hunting, fishing, enjoying a delicious meal in addition to an adoring husband and loving father. He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey of Atlanta, GA, Joel of Aurora, Missouri and daughter, Joy of Raleigh, NC. Three brothers, Joe, Jack and Jimmy, and six grandchildren, Garrett, Joshua, Elisa, Emily, Patrick and Jayden. Dr. Wren pastored churches in South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Missouri, and North Carolina. He was a pastor and an author for over 50 years with his sermons reaching throughout the nation on radio and television. To God be the glory! His celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church of King, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may made to the Salvation Army or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family will receive friends after the celebration of life service. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dr. John Wren. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021

