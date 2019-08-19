June 7, 1939 - August 17, 2019 Clemmons Mr. Alec "Eddie" Edward Wray III, 80, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Wray was born June 7, 1939 in Forsyth County to the late Alec and Mary Marshall Wray. He was a member of Mitchells Chapel UMC and attended Clemmons Methodist Church. Mr. Wray enjoyed trains, dancing, spending time at their beach house in Holden Beach, and fishing. Mr. Wray is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Gayle Casstevens Holcomb Wray; four children, Becky (Charles) Triplett, Jan Reavis, Clay (Ann) Holcomb, and Belinda (Lonnie) Hudspeth; grandchildren, Justin (Abby) Harkey, Jody-Brown Harkey, Cristie Reavis, Kayla (Josh) Griffin, Jessica (Toby) Mathews, Chase (Jennie) Holcomb, Justice Holcomb, Andy (Selena) Swaim, and Houston Hudspeth; eleven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; special cousins, Eunice DeLawter, Jean (Melvin) Nitken, Dot (Allen) Wright, Pat (James) Smith, and Elaine Styers; lifelong friend, Virgil Gough and special friends Howard Davis and Jim Taylor; and several special nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00PM, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Mitchell's Chapel UMC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00PM, prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Rd, Greensboro, NC 27409. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Forsyth Medical Center Palliative Care Unit for the loving care given to Mr. Wray and to Carrie Chapple for her loving ministry to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N, Yadkinville, NC 27055
