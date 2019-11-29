February 25, 1929 - November 27, 2019 East Bend - Virgil Aldene Wooten passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born February 25, 1929 in Yadkin County to the late Thomas Leo and Jewel Marie Wall Wooten. Aldene was a lifelong member of Forbush Friends Meeting and faithfully attended as long as his health permitted. He retired from R J Reynolds Tobacco Company. In his retirement years Aldene loved spending time outdoors, taking care of his cows and traveling to his farm on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Aldene was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Williams Wooten in 1986. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Reda Pearl Wooten, and daughter, Karla Dean Wooten Long. Aldene was a loving and devoted father to his four children, a daughter, Gina (Freddy) Hutchens, two sons, Randall (Colleen) Wooten, David (Karen) Wooten; son-in-law, Johnny (Connie) Long. He especially loved the role of being Papa Virgil to his grandchildren, Jason (Lynn) Long, Krista (Jeremy) Willard, Garrett (Meghan) Hutchens, Brittany (Austin) Groce, Adam (Amanda) Wooten, Lynsay (Nick) Wright, Mackenzie Wooten, Chandler (Erin) Wooten. His great-grandchildren, Joshwa Long, Allie Long, Weston Willard, Spencer Willard, Brexli Groce, Daxtin Groce, Brooklyn Wooten, Micah Wooten. Virgil had a special friend, Kathleen Rutledge with whom he shared many adventures, road trips to the mountains for apples, cabbage and corn and their love of the beautiful flowers you always saw in his yard. He also had many special friends with whom he ate breakfast most mornings and those who attended 601 Auction, where he could be found on most Monday and Friday nights. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:30 Saturday at Gentry Family Funeral Service, 428 East Main Street, East Bend. His funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Forbush Friends Meeting by Rev. Ray Lambe and Rev. Jake Penley. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials can be made to either Forbush Friends Meeting, 4460 Forbush Road, East Bend, NC 27018 or to Share-A-Home of Boonville, 2800 Woodruff Road, Boonville, NC 27011. The family would like to express a very heartfelt thanks to the staff at Forsyth Hospital 8th floor Pulmonary for the wonderful care they took of him during his recent stay and for the Palliative staff that made these last few days bearable. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Wooten family. Gentry Family Funeral Service of East Bend
