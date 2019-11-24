December 5, 1949 - November 18, 2019 Roger Dale Wooten, 69, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving spouse and family at the Cancer Center, of Wake Forest Baptist Health Medical Center. Roger retired six years ago after providing financial management for American Express and representing Lancome at Macy's and Dillards retail establishments. A dynamic and gifted actor, Roger has graced the stage of Winston-Salem's community theaters for the past 30 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Hershel Wooten and Nora Ruth Wooten. Left to cherish his memory are his spouse, Paul Kaliser, his sister Bronda Joyce Lee, his sister-cousin, Vickie Campbell and her husband Donald Snyder; his son Casey Wooten; his nieces: Patchus Booth and her husband, David Booth and great niece/nephew, Savannah and Tanner Booth; Crystal Norman and her husband John Norman, and great niece, Vera Grace Norman; his sisters-in- law: Cheralyn Bennett and Helene Kaliser; his dear friends, Gene and Carol Johnson, and Michael Grant; along with a large extended family of cousins, and close friends. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, December 08, 2019 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem, 4055 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Roger's honor be made to: North Star LGBTQ Community Center, 930 Burke Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.
