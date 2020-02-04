January 19, 1929 - February 2, 2020 Mary Louise Wooten of Winston-Salem, North Carolina died Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on January 19, 1929 to Logan T. and Sarah Tucker Wooten. Louise graduated from Hanes High School in 1946 and retired from Petree, Stockton, Robinson law firm on December 31, 1990 as secretary to William H. Petree, having gone to work there on October 20, 1952. She was a loyal long-time member of the former Northwest Baptist Church. Louise is survived by her sister, Nancy Wooten Rhoades; a devoted friend, Debbie Johnson; and numerous cousins. A graveside service will be held in Salem Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020, where she will be buried next to her parents. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Wooten, Mary Louise
Service information
Feb 5
Graveside
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Salem Cemetery
301 Cemetery Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
301 Cemetery Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
