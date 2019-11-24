June 7, 1932 - November 20, 2019 Lois Sharpe Wooten, 87, formerly of Statesville, NC and Walkertown, NC passed away peacefully Wednesday November 20, 2019. Graveside Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 3250 High Point Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107 with Dr. Gus Thomas officiating. The family will visit with friends following the service at the cemetery. A native of Iredell County, NC, Lois enjoyed a 59 year marriage to Bobby R. Wooten who preceded her in death Wednesday May 29, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Roy Sanders Sharpe and Minnie Deal Sharpe. Lois retired from Reynolds American following 35 years of employment. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and traveling with the Antique Car Club that she and her husband, Bobby belonged to. Survivors include her sister, Verlyn Campbell of Statesville, NC; brother, Carl Sharpe of Thomasville, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Lois was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Lou Stevenson, Irene Church, and Gladys Josey; and brothers, James Sharpe and Clyde Sharpe. The family would like to thank the staff at Homestead Hill Senior Retirement Community and the exceptional care provided by Livelong Well Care employees. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284
