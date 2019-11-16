March 14, 1937 - November 15, 2019 East Bend - Linda Hill Wooten, 82, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. Linda was born March 14th, 1937 in Forsyth County to Eddie and Inez Long Hill. She was a member of Faith Community Baptist Church. She was also a graduate of Old Richmond High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Edward Wooten. Survivors include two sons, Gregory Dale Wooten and wife Cynthia, Darrell Keith Wooten and wife Vickie; one daughter, Jan Wooten West and husband Robert. Linda had five grandchildren, Greg Wooten, Amber Wooten, Taylor Wooten, Bayleigh Wooten and Max West; one great granddaughter, Blake Wooten; along with her very close family friends Sara Hutchens, Elizabeth, Pete, Mary Anita, David and Alex. Her funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Faith Community Baptist Church by the Rev. Brian Poindexter. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday at Faith Community Baptist Church. Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend is serving the Wooten family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 428 East Main Street, East Bend, NC 27018
