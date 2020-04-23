February 2, 1929 - April 21, 2020 Howard Ray Wooten, 91, passed away on April 21, 2020 at Forest Heights Senior Living. He was born on February 2, 1929 to Luther Ralford Wooten and Sarah Baity Wooten in Yadkin County. Howard worked as a mill operator for RJR Archer, retiring in 1983 with 33 years of service. He was a long-time member of Old Town Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening in the summer, and fall fishing at Davis Island. Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Alta Jean Wooten in 2001. He was also preceded by three brothers, Jesse Wooten, Jay Wooten, and Clarence Wooten and five sisters, Lela Westmoreland, Ruth Settle, Minnie Adams, Irene Hussey, and Mildred Mustin. Surviving are his two sons, Howard Wooten, Jr. (Kolleen) and Tim Wooten (Carolyn); four grandchildren, Ashley Leeber (Greg), Nathan Wooten (Jill), Jennifer and Brian Wooten; step-grandson, Kolton Hughes (Stephanie); one great-grandchild and one great-step-grandchild; two brothers, Phillip Wooten (Joan) and Jimmy Wooten (Lula Mae); one sister, Dorothy Eldreth (Alan); and numerous nieces and nephews. A private, graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family wishes to thank the staff at Forest Heights Senior Living for the care they provided Howard for the past several years. Memorials may be made to Old Town Baptist Church, 4386 Shattalon Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
