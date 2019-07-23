April 6, 1934 - July 22, 2019 Mr. Harold Gray Wooten, 85, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was born on April 6, 1934 in Forsyth County to Samuel and Pearl Wooten. Harold was a designer in window treatments. He graduated from Gray High School. Harold loved sports, especially football, golf, and bowling. He liked to sing and enjoyed music. Harold played the clarinet. He and his wife, Jeane enjoyed traveling together. Harold will be missed dearly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Ethel Kilgore, Helen McGee, and Vera Floyd; and brothers, Roy Wooten and Cecil Wooten. Surviving are his wife, Jeane Wooten; sister, Rachel Crews; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church with Rev. Jonathan Gaska officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. A private graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1416 Bolton Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

