May 2, 1940 - July 27, 2019 Mr. Donald Moore Wooten, 79, was born May 2, 1940 in Pitt County, NC and died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Mr. Wooten was of the Baptist faith. He loved participating in sports, especially church softball at Knollwood Baptist Church, bowling with his buddies, and fishing trips to the Outer Banks with a group of friends. He graduated from East Carolina University. Mr. Wooten had a servant's heart, working his whole professional career in the area of human service. Preceding him in death were his parents, Levie and Annie Delma Wooten. Surviving is his wife, Dawn B. Wooten; son, Christopher Wooten (Chrystal); daughter, Jennifer Sullivan (Hardy); three grandchildren, Joshua Wooten, Olivia Sullivan, and Nathan Sullivan; sister, Andrea Cobb (Billy); brother, Jerry Wooten; also surviving are several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, August 2, 2019 at Clemmons United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. J. Matthew Burton, Jr. and Rev. Paula Northrup officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A private inurnment service will be held at the church columbarium at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the organization of the donor's choice. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and residents of Bermuda Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation for all the care, support, and love shown to Mr. Wooten and his family. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel is serving the Wooten family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 108 East Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006

Tags

Load entries