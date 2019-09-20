February 13, 1941 - September 10, 2019 Erna Julie Woodward of Winston-Salem, NC, beloved wife and mother, passed peacefully away at home on September 10, 2019. Erna was born on February 13, 1941 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Louis and Louise Weiner. She was raised in Grand Rapids and loved vacations to Lake Michigan. She became an accomplished pianist at an early age, winning a Grand Rapids junior's piano competition as an 8th grader. Erna graduated from Grand Rapids Central High School and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in English at the University of Michigan. She met her future husband in Shakespeare class. She initially worked as an elementary school teacher and later became a Certified Public Accountant. She will be remembered as a nurturing mother who favored creativity and self-fulfillment for her children. Erna is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald J. Woodward, Ph.D. a neuroscientist; her children Julie (m. Gary Gross) Ann Woodward M.D., Oculofacial Surgeon and Professor of Ophthalmology at Duke University; Daniel Woodward, M.D., Pediatric Cardiac Anesthesiologist at Oregon Health Science Center; and Karen (m. Keith Garcia) Woodward, MFA, artist in residence Austin, Texas; sister Toby Weiner Dolinka, brother Aron Weiner, four grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her parents preceded her in death. A traditional Jewish funeral service was held in Winston-Salem on September 12. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
