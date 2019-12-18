Danbury - Rodney Clark Woods died Dec. 16, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. A Memorial Service will be held Thurs., Dec. 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Mabe Family Cemetery.
