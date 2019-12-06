July 21, 1942 - November 29, 2019 Dorothy (aka Dot) Horne Woods, daughter of the late Brice and Mary Horne, had a change of address from this home to her resting place with the Lord on November 29, 2019. She was born July 21, 1942 and attended Atkins High School 1956-1958. She went on to acquire a job at Wake Forest University as a Cook for the students until she moved to Washington, DC in 1967. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Woods, parents Brice and Mary Horne, brother and sister-in-law, Sylvester Horne (Rowilla), brother and sister-in-law, Fred Horne (Dot), sister, Mary Horne, nephew, Fernando Horne, and son-in-law, Thurmond Chandler. She leaves to cherish loving memories her six children, Decarus Horne, Sr. (Annette), Glorecia Ford (Jimmy), Tandra Chandler, Sonya Horne, Dejaun Woods, Sr. (fiancée Takia Williams) and Fontone Woods; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. She also leaves two siblings, Carolyn Horne Eaton and Cleon Horne (Veronica); a host of nieces and nephews, close friends, family, and church family. She will truly be missed by her Prayer Warrior group The Ladies of Purpose and a devoted friend, Fametta Dixon."Do not weep over me, I just changed my residence, I'm in my resting place in the presence of the Lord in my magnificent glorified body." Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 Noon Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Love & Faith Christian Fellowship Church, 521 Cinema Ct., Kernersville, NC. The family will receive friends 11:00 am-12:00 pm Saturday at the church. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net. Hooper
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately