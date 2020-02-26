July 15, 1936 - February 23, 2020 Ruby June Wilson Woodruff of Lewisville, NC passed away Sunday, February 23rd at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home and entered her heavenly home. She was born July 15, 1936 in Union, WV. Ruby graduated from Blue Field College with a major in business. While in school she met the love of her life, Adron "Woody" Woodruff, on a blind date. Fond memories of her wonderful life with Adron, family gatherings, traveling for bowling tournaments, and spending time with good friends were among her many treasures. Ruby was a true lady and successful both at work and the home. She started her career at the Fred P. Company Accounting Firm in WV, and the majority of her career up to retirement was at Turlington & Co Accounting Firm in Winston-Salem, NC. Ruby was an amazing cook and managed their home with meticulous detail. Her recipes always had her own special touch and were favorites of family members. Ruby enjoyed old-fashioned hymns, and she appreciated time with family/care givers sharing a super-hot cup of coffee any time of day. Adron and Ruby were reunited in heaven as he preceded her in death. Ruby was also preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Early Deskins Wilson, and brothers James Wilson, Frank Wilson, and Junior Wilson. She is survived by her sister, Eva Sue Bouldin of Peterstown, WV. Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Frank Woodruff of Clemmons, NC. Clara (Ken) Pruitt of Winston-Salem, NC, Norma (Clayton) Brooks of Clemmons, NC, and Pauline (Bruce) Shepherd of Lewisville, NC are her three surviving sisters-in-law. Many nieces and nephews also survive as well as several great-nieces and nephews. These were the apple of her eye. Two caregivers, Marla Andrews and Sylvia Reedy, had become like family. Special thanks to Marla, Sylvia and the staff at Brookridge Retirement Community for the Ruby's care the last years of her life here on earth. Please join the family for visitation Thursday, February 27, 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Lewisville, NC. Dependent on weather, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm. Please make donations to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or the American Wheelchair Bowling Association, 16006 Congo Lane, Jersey Village, Texas. Donations can also be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023

