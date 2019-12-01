November 27, 2019 Ms. Eunice Denise Woodard, 62 of Winston Salem, NC and formerly of Wilson, departed this life at her residence on November 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Rountree MB Church, 2110 MLKJ, Parkway, Wilson, NC with Pastor Norvell Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery, 1717 Lane Street SE in Wilson. Public viewing will be on Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. The family will assemble at 12:00 noon on Tuesday at the Woodard family residence for the processional to the church. Direct condolences to edwardscares.com. Professional and personal services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. 805 Nash Street East in Wilson, NC.
