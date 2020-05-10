Wood, Troy Nichols May 12, 2020 - May 3, 2020 Troy Nichols Wood lived every day between May 12, 1920 and May 3, 2020. Troy's family speaks deep thanks on his behalf to his private caregivers and to Mountain Valley Hospice. Troy Wood was a builder of fine homes. Operating as Troy Wood Building Company, he and his beloved wife Vonnie built over 300 custom homes in Winston Salem and vicinity. Troy and Vonnie also built a fine life together. The foundation Troy laid for life was based on discipline, duty, devotion, and delight. During his Army service in WWII, Troy worked and rested to the bugle calls of Reveille, Retreat, and Taps. He maintained this disciplined rhythm--waking at 5 to prepare for a new day, facing west at sunset to honor and remember the work, sleeping when the day was done. Orderly in death as in life, Troy rose to face his new eternal day around 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 3. Reveille, Retreat, and Taps are no more, only devotion and delight. Discipline and duty did not interfere with devotion and delight in Troy's life, they were part and parcel of the life he built. If one does not have to look up phone numbers or search half a day for plats and deeds, one has more time for bear hugging your children and theirs; organizing your rock collection alphabetically by place of origin, date obtained, and composition; and standing by your woman no matter what. Troy was unfailingly kind, encouraging, faithful, and relational. With the speaking of your name and a hug, strangers became friends and friends became family. Surviving to remember the ever present twinkle in Troy's eyes are the reasons for the twinkle: Vonnie Hutchens Wood, to whom he was married for 73 years; daughters Chandra Wood Young (Ed), Marcia Wood Shawler (Steve), Andrea Wood Underdal (Brad); grandchildren Alex Young, Nicholas Young, Stephanie Richardson, Avery Shawler, Evan Shawler, Chris Underdal, Andrew Underdal, Ellie Underdal; great grandchildren Margaret Richardson, John Richardson; and sister Joan Brown. In addition to his parents, Joseph and Eva Allred Wood, Troy was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Wood (Evelyn). Troy was a graduate of RJ Reynolds High School and Draughon's Business College. He was a faithful member of College Park Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, greeter, and as a member of several missionary building trips. Deeply spiritual, Troy was proud of having read the Bible from cover to cover, several times. Troy worked for the Veterans Administration after being discharged from the U.S. Army. His primary occupation was as co-owner, with Vonnie, of Troy Wood Building Company. Troy Wood was a patriot and a proud veteran of World War II. For his service and his valor in reconnaissance missions with the 755th Tank Battalion, Troy received the EAMEC (European African Middle Eastern Campaign) Medal, with 5 Bronze service stars, along with the Distinguished Unit Badge, Good Conduct Medal, and the Croix De Guerre with Vermilion Star. He joked that service under General George S. Patton was good preparation for his next tour of devoted duty with his own personal General Patton, aka Vonnie, with whom he shared his delight in life, love, work, and family. Due to social gathering conditions, a family graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park at 1PM on Tuesday 5/12/20, his 100th birthday. If you would like to make a donation in honor of Troy Wood, please consider Mountain Valley Hospice (PO Box 1267 Yadkinville, NC 27055) or College Park Baptist Church (1701 Polo Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106). Memorial Funeral Service

