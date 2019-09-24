February 6, 1944 - September 20, 2019 Terry M. Wood, 75, formerly of Walkertown, NC, passed away peacefully Friday, September 20, 2019. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel, Kernersville, NC with Rev. Larry Kirby officiating. Reception will follow in the Jefferson House. A native of Forsyth County, NC, Terry was the son of the late Clarence M. Wood and Leona Weatherman Wood. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the pistol and rifle team and won awards competing with other branches of the military. Terry was a floral designer and owned Hazel Williams Florist in High Point, NC. He loved horticulture and gardening of all kinds. He always planted a garden and shared with friends and neighbors. Terry's most favorite thing to do was to spend time with his two grandchildren, Sam and Sophie. Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Shaw and husband, Gavin of Holly Springs, NC; grandchildren, Samuel Shaw, and Sophia Shaw; and niece, Debbie Ferguson and husband, John Hatcher Ferguson, III of Rocky Mount, VA. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Jean Collins of Gretna, VA. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Morningside Assisted Living in Raleigh, NC. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
