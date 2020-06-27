March 25, 1920 - June 24, 2020 Mrs. Roxie Marie Chilton Wood, 100, of Moore County, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Mrs. Wood was born in Surry County to the late Thomas Martin Chilton and Mollie Long Chilton on March 25, 1920. Roxie has been a faithful member of Pilot View United Methodist Church since 1931. She retired from Hanes Knitwear after 30 plus years of service. She was an expert seamstress and could size a person with just a look, instead of a measurement. Roxie loved to play the piano and organ; she would always chime in with a song with her beautiful Alto voice. Along with her parents, Roxie was preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers. She is survived by her sons, Jerry Wood (Peggy) and Rev. Ron Wood (Kaye); grandchildren, Jeffrey Wood (Karen); Gregory Wood (Jennifer) and Stephanie Smith (David); nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Pilot View United Methodist Church with Rev. Kim Smith and Rev. Ron Wood officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pilot View United Methodist Church, 659 Pilot Church Road, Pinnacle, NC 27043. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries