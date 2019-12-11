October 6, 1926 - December 10, 2019 WOOD SANDY RIDGE Louise Virginia Robertson Wood, 93, went home to be with her Lord early Tuesday morning, December 10, 2019 at Stokes County Nursing Facility. She was born on October 6, 1926 in Stokes County to the late Thomas and Dora Mabe Robertson. Louise was a member of Northview Primitive Baptist Church and worked in the cafeteria at Lawsonville Elementary School for 12 years. She loved to cook and enjoyed gardening, especially planting flowers. Louise loved her family and was a loving grandmother. In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Moir Ellington Wood; a brother, Andrew Robertson; and a sister, Ethelene Walker. Louise is survived by her 3 children, Tommy Wood (Joan); Virginia DeHart (Ellis), and Mary Lou Mabe (Todd); 5 grandchildren, Gary Wood (Gaye), Brock Wood (Melissa), Brian Dehart (Brooke), Christina Dehart, and Kali Mabe; 9 great-grandchildren, Garrett Wood (Sydney), Lora Wood, Isaac Wood, Jameson Wood, Destiny DeHart, Dalton Whitner, Jaxx Whitner, Waylon Whitner, and Grayson DeHart; and a sister, Irene Ruffin. There will be an 11:00 am funeral service held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Northview Primitive Baptist Church with Brother Todd Mabe and Elder Milton Gunter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home and other time at the home of Mary Lou and Todd Mabe. Memorials may be made to Northview Primitive Baptist Cemetery Fund: C/O Tammy Lawson 1572 Northview Church Rd, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mountain Valley Hospice and the Staff at Stokes County Nursing Facility as well as her caregiver, Nell Chrismon for all of the care that they gave Louise during her stay. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Wood family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W
