January 3, 1955 - January 17, 2020 Carol Lott Wood passed away on January 17, 2020 in Winston-Salem at the age of 65. She was born in Florida on January 3, 1955. She served in the US Air Force and worked for many years as a nurse at Forsyth Medical Center. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Robbie Mathis and Roy Lott, and brothers, Richard Lott and Randall Lott. She is survived by her daughters, Ricki Wood and Katie Wood; granddaughters, Zoe Wood and Abby Venable; sister, Ginger Lott; and best friend, Kathy Schultz. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital.

