November 4, 1942 - February 13, 2020 Mrs. Brenda Lee Foushee Wood, 77, of Kernersville, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born in Forsyth County on November 4, 1942, to the late John Foushee, Sr. and Sarah Elizabeth Motsinger Foushee. Brenda graduated from North West High School in 1960 and attended Draughn's Business School. She loved to read, sing gospel songs, and go to church. Brenda was a loving and caring mother that was very close to her family. In addition to her parents, Brenda is preceded in death by two granddaughters, Amber Nicole Foushee and Ashley Dawn Gilbert. Surviving are four daughters: Percy Berrospe (Isidro), Tracy Goulding (Mark) of Denver, Connie Banner, and Julie Bates (Ned) of Nyack, NY; eight grandchildren: Jennifer Thull, Meagan Smith, Sara Lewis, Jonathan and Emily Goulding, Rowan and Lucy Bates, and Jesse Berrospe; ten great-grandchildren; and a brother, John Foushee, Jr. (Donna). A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, February 17, 2020, at Parklawn Memorial Park Chapel of Memory, officiated by Dr. Pete Kunkle. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM 7:00 PM Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
