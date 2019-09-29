April 23, 1926 - September 18, 2019 Ann Linwood Scott Wood died quietly in her home in Josephine, Alabama, surrounded by her children on September 18, 2019. Her long life was one of grace and kindness, and she touched and inspired everyone who knew her. Ann was filled with a quiet calm and lived her days in the hope of bringing happiness to others. Known for her radiant smile, her infectious laughter, and her magnanimous spirit, she was active in her community and in a number of charitable organizations. But her deepest attachments were to her family, and above all else she remained a loving wife and a caring mother. The youngest child of Thomas Baytop Scott and Kathleen Swain Scott, she was born on April 23, 1926, in Montgomery, Ala. Although the depression and World War II dominated her childhood and youth, she was raised in a loving family and never felt deprived. When she graduated from Lanier High School in 1943, she was unable to continue her education due to the war and family circumstances, and she went to work for the State of Alabama in the personnel department. In the fall of 1948 at the famous Auburn vs. Alabama football game, she ran into the Rev. Milton LeGrand Wood III, a friend of her older brother. He called the next day; six weeks later they were engaged; and on May 3, 1949, they were married. At that time Milton was rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Mobile, and Ann moved into the role she was born to play: preacher's wife. Over the next 66 years, until Milton's death in 2015, Ann was his partner in everything that they did. As he advanced from being the rector of a small-town church to being the priest of a big-city parish, and then from being the suffragan bishop of the Diocese of Atlanta to being assistant to the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, she remained his main support, his counselor, and his best friend. When Milton retired in 1984, they built a home on Perdido Bay in Josephine, Ala., which they called Camp Greenwitch. For the past 35 years Ann has hosted 'camp' each summer for her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ann is survived by her four children: Leigh Pate (Charles) of Winston-Salem, N.C., Ann Benedict (Barry) of Elizabeth City, N.C., Milton Wood IV (Linda) of Perdido Beach, Ala., and Roberta Conroy (Jim) of Westport, Conn.; her thirteen grandchildren: Sarah Benedict (Kam), Scottie Pate, Elizabeth Foley (Paul), Becky Clifford (Rick), Tyler Wood (Becca), Virginia Pate, Carter Wood (Janell), Tom Benedict (Eden), Ashley Tiegs (Jake), Jack Conroy (Rachuel), Chris Conroy (Danielle), Peter Conroy, and Will Conroy; and her fourteen great-grandchildren: Montie, Brandon, Sadie, Emi Grace, Ty, Grace, Sylas, Clare, Mary, Priscilla, Eloise, Layla, Leighton, and Carter. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret Scott, of Perdido Beach, Ala., many nieces and nephews, and her good friend and companion, Sylvia Arrington of Lillian, Ala. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mary's Shelter Gulf Coast, PO Box 19, Elberta, AL 36530, or to a charity of your choice. Also, in remembrance of Ann, please start each day with a smile and try to find beauty and joy in everything and everyone around you. Funeral services were held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Montgomery, Ala., on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:30 PM and internment followed at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Southern Memorial Funeral Home. Southern Memorial 3154 Highland Ave; Montgomery AL 36107
