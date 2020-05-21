June 6, 1941 - May 14, 2020 Larry Wayne Womble, Christian, educator, advocate, liberator, servant leader and follower, was birthed to Owen Lushion Womble and Dorothy Gwyn Womble on June 6, 1941. Although his travels spanned the globe, Winston-Salem, NC was home until May 14, 2020. His secondary education was achieved in both private and public schools during the days of segregation. His graduation from Atkins High School in 1959 would lead to Winston-Salem State University for an undergraduate degree in Education, then to UNCG and Appalachian State University for graduate degrees and certificates in Education and Administration. He would become a teacher and assistant principal with WS/FC Schools. His friends, colleagues and even those who often disagreed with him would call him fearless, meek, caring, loving, tenacious, and a self-determined character. He utilized all of those traits in multiple memberships fighting for social, economic, health, racial justice and housing opportunities for those who felt they did not have a voice. Where an organization did not exist, Larry Wayne Womble would mobilize a group of people, review the issues and create an organization to meet the needs. As an elected official, he served the Southeast Ward (1981-1993) and the 71st N. C. House of Representative (1995-2012). It was in that capacity that he visited many churches across his "district". However, he would be quick to share with anyone that his home church was Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a trustee. His life experiences would take to him many places and difficult situations. It was his faith in God that brought him through. Those remaining and committed to sharing his legacy are his wife, Violet Sabatia Womble; his son, Jamaal Womble and his mother, Jennifer Long; his grandson, Jamaal Solomon Womble and his mother, LaTisha Henderson; uncle, John Romie Womble; aunts, Dorothy Womble Thompson and Virginia Womble Bush; Goddaughter, Tracy Parmon Ingram; Violet's sons, Angel Lefloch and Phillip Sabatia; other relatives and countless friends and colleagues. A viewing will be held from 12noon until 6:00pm Friday, May 22, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020. The service will be livestreamed on the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church's Facebook page starting at 12noon. Special thanks to all of his caregivers for the past 8 years, Dr. Mark Knudson, Wake Forest Baptist Health Physicians and Staff, and Trellis Supportive Care. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Gwyn/Womble Scholarship Fund at WSSU or to Cancer Services of Winston-Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
