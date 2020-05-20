June 6, 1941 - May 14, 2020 Honorable Former State Representative Larry Womble, 78, passed away May 14, 2020. A viewing will be held from 12:00noon until 5:00pm Friday, May 22, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Womble/Gwyn Scholarship Fund at Winston-Salem State University or to Cancer Services. Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020. The service will be live streamed on Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church's Facebook page beginning at 12:00noon Saturday, May 23, 2020 (RUSSELL).

