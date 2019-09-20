November 28, 1944 - September 14, 2019 Mr. Joseph S. Wolfe, aka Joe, departed this life Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Wolfe was a veteran of the US Army, having served in Vietnam. He was a Blue Bird Cab driver for 18 years. Survivors include his children: Alisa Wolfe (Pastor Andre) Finkley, Jennifer Wolfe, and Joseph (Latonya) Clemmons, all of the city; one grandson, Billy Carter Jr.; two brothers, Richard B. (Doris) Wolfe and Daniel L. (Zelma) Wolfe; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 21 at Global Restoration Center. The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm-1 pm. Interment will follow at Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Load entries