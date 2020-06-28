September 5, 1953 - June 24, 2020 Winston-Salem native and Pulitzer Prize winning journalist John Woestendiek died Wednesday, June 24 at the Kate B. Reynolds hospice. He was 66. A graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, John's newspaper career included writing for The Arizona Daily Star, The Lexington Leader, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Charlotte Observer and The Baltimore Sun. In addition to other awards, he won the 1987 Pulitzer for investigative reporting at the Inquirer for outstanding prison beat reporting that lead to proving the innocence of a man serving a life sentence for murder. After retiring from newspapers, John wrote a daily blog (Ohmidog!) about dogs for the next 12 years. In 2010 he published his first book Dog Inc: The Uncanny Story of Cloning Man's best friend. His second book, Travels with Ace, chronicled his year-long cross country road trip with his super-dog. John was preceded in death by his parents, William John Woestendiek Sr and Josephine Pugh Woestendiek and his only child Joseph Woestendiek. He is survived by his sister Kathryn Woestendiek Scepanski (John Scepanski) of DeForest, WI and his brother Ted Woestendiek (James Wong) of Winston-Salem, NC as well as his nephew Chris Hughes of Kenmore, WA and former wives Jennifer Mitchell (Wayne) of New Albany, MS and Erika Hobbs of Chicago. He is also survived by step-siblings Robert Gaston (Patty) of Austin and Maurita Thomas (Peter) of Woodland Park, CO and Lauri Olsen (Charles) of Fair Oaks, CA, his aunts and uncles and cousins and many dear friends as well as his Korean rescue dog Jinjja. He will be best remembered for his low-key demeanor, his dry wit and sense of humor and his prowess and perseverance with the written word as well as his love and understanding of all things dog. Due to Covid-19 concerns no public services are planned at this time. Memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Forsyth County Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104 Pugh Funeral Home 437 Sunset Ave., Asheboro, NC 27203
Most Popular
-
Bonefish Grill closed permanently at Thruway
-
'It's overwhelming': Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ COVID-19 panel hears details of possible reopening scenarios
-
Disturbance ends peacefully at Old Vineyard Behavioral Health Services
-
Gov.'s Office condemns speedway owner's racist FB post in wake of Wallace noose incident
-
Winston-Salem may soon require masks, Mayor Allen Joines says
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately