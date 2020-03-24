September 1, 1926 - March 22, 2020 Kathleen Marie Wishon, 93, of Winston-Salem entered her heavenly home on Sunday, March 22, 2020 after a period of declining health. She was born on September 1, 1926 in Forsyth County to the late Odell Aaron and Addie Kiger Wishon. Kathleen was a faithful member of Christ Wesleyan Church and worked giving care to others as a nursing assistant at Baptist Hospital. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Naomi and Vicky Wishon. Surviving to cherish her memory is a sister, Bessie W. Howell of Winston-Salem; brother, Jerry Wishon and wife Vergie of Winston-Salem and several nieces and nephews. Private family graveside services will be conducted at 3:00PM on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mark Norris officiating. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date as permitted. Memorial gifts may be directed to Christ Wesleyan Church, 2390 Union Cross Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Wishon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries