June 24, 1928 - June 6, 2020 Alice Brendle Wishon, age 91, of Boonville, NC went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020. Alice was born on a farm near Boonville on June 24, 1928 in Yadkin County to Carl and Cora Shore Brendle. She was the sister to now deceased brothers Ben (Ruby) and Herbert (Lois) Brendle. She was a member of Deep Creek Friends Meeting. Mrs. Wishon retired from McClean Trucking Company after 36 years of service as a bank statement manager. To her death on Friday, Alice brought joy to people around her with love, faith, and music. Alice graduated from Booneville High School where she played basketball, softball and sang in the Glee Club. After graduating high school, Alice attended Draughn Business College in Winston-Salem, NC. She played piano for the church choir. She married the love of her life Elbert B. Wishon on May 8, 1954 in Mocksville, NC. They both enjoyed fishing, time in the mountains and the beach. Later in life, Alice enjoyed trips overseas to see God's work traveling with church friends to France, Spain, Germany and Switzerland. She loved square dancing and flat footing. She was loved and will be dearly missed by Terry (Rhonda) Titus and caregiver Georgiann (Aaron), sister-in-law, Lois Brendle; nephews Jay (Angie) and Scott (Amy) Brendle and children; cousins Mike (Vickie) Shore and Nancy Holt. All the members of the Shore Family were dear to her heart. A private graveside service will be conducted at Deep Creek Friends Meeting cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Deep Creek Friends Meeting (building fund) at 1140 Deep Creek Church Rd, Yadkinville, NC 27055. A public viewing will be held Sunday, June 7 from 11:00AM to 5:00PM to come be and sign the guest register. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Wishon family.
