January 8, 1924 - July 14, 2019 Mrs. Lois Weatherman Winters, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born in Yadkin County on January 8, 1924 to the late Vallie Whitaker Weatherman and Flake Weatherman. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Winters was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Arthur Winters; three brothers, Telford, Leroy, and Darold Weatherman. Mrs. Winters is survived by her daughter, Carol Benge and special son-in-law Bennie Benge; son, Harold Winters and special daughter-in-law Ruth Winters; grandchildren Jason (Gracie) Benge, Ashley Winters (Stefen Quiros), Kristen Benge (Grantham Chatham); great-grandchildren Jayden Benge, Ethan Benge, Kinzey Cole, Harper Cheek, Jon Quiros; step-grandchildren Melony Randleman, Stephanie Gregory, Randall Gregory; step great-grandchildren Jessica Ford, Megan Holcomb, Tanner Holcomb, Faith Randleman; step great great-grandchild Ryan Ford. Lois was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church where she faithfully served as member of the WMU. She was known for her love of game shows, Tarheels basketball, Braves baseball, working in her garden, and canning; but above all she loved the Lord and she loved her family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 11:00 AM at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Wes Mosteller and Rev. Brian Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials can be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church WMU, 3808 Center Rd., Boonville, NC, 27011. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 4517 Little Mtn. Rd., Jonesville, NC 28642
