December 22, 1923 - July 25, 2019 Stanley A. Winnicki, 95, died July 25, 2019 at Countryside Manor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Kernersville. Stan was born December 22, 1923 in New York City to the late Mary Milinski and Jozeph Winnicki. He was a very active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, where he was involved with the Knights of Coumbus. Stan proudly served his country in the US Navy. He served aboard the USS Matagorda during World War II. He is predeceased by his wife, Stella M. Winnicki. Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Edward Winnicki and wife Roberta of Covington, GA, Dennis Winnicki and wife Chris of Winston-Salem, Matt Winnicki and wife Tena of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Margaret Stark and husband Jeff, Emilie Winnicki, Anna Housman and husband Dickon, and Alex Winnicki; great-grandchildren, Andrew Stark, Aaron Stark and Stella-Olivia Housman. The family will visit with friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home in Kernersville. Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.PierceJeffersonFuneralService.com Pierce-Jefferson 213 W. Mountains Street
