On Saturday, May 9th, 2020, Ronald Gray Wilson, Sr., husband, dad and grand-dad, and friend to many, went home to be with his Lord and loved ones. Gray was preceded in death by his dad, Bernard Houston Wilson, Sr., and mother, Bessie Lee Dixon Wilson, his sister Connie Lee Wilson and brothers Bernard Houston Wilson, Jr., and William Renee Wilson. Gray is survived by his loving and caring wife of thirty-eight years, Nelle McKeithan Wilson, his children; Ronald Gray Wilson, Jr., Kimberly Wilson Wall (Brian Wall), Sheila Singletary Moneypenny (R. Joe Moneypenny), and the good Reverend David B. Singletary. His grandchildren, Megan Singletary Thompson (Kellis Thompson), Robert Joseph Moneypenny, Jr., Ryan Gray Moneypenny, Allison Renee Wall and Brysen James Wall. His great-grandchildren, Jalen Nathaniel Thompson, Isaak Will Thompson, and A'Lyza Rachel Thompson. Gray was a man's man and friend's friend, especially to those in need and anyone he could help. When you needed him he was there and he always managed to come through or find a way to make things work. Gray retired from R.J. Reynolds and enjoyed spending time with his family, his dogs, his cows and his farm. There will be a viewing and visitation for friends at Salem Funeral and Crematorium on Main Street in downtown Winston-Salem on Sunday the 17th of May from 10 am to 4 pm and a graveside service on Monday the 18th of May at 2 pm at Gardens of Memory on Old Walkertown Road, Walkertown, North Carolina. Friends and family are encouraged to attend and to respect social distancing during the service. Family will receive visitors after the service between 4 pm and 7 pm at the family home on Bristol Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The family encourages each of you to consider eternity and your salvation and the salvation of those you love. To come to know and accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior realizing that in Him death is conquered and life eternal guaranteed. And, to love your families, so that when we each take that final journey we will all able to gather again with each other and in the presence of the Lord. God's peace be with you all. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

