December 6, 1923 - April 2, 2020 Ruth Janet Wilson passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 96 years of age. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia on December 6, 1923 and was the only child of Col. Howard C. Welling and Beatrice R. Welling. Her family moved to Bluefield, West Virginia where she attended Bluefield College and Concord College before marrying the son of her mother's best friend after he completed his service in the US Air Force in WWII. They had known each other since they were toddlers. The young couple moved to Pittsburgh, PA, where their daughter, Patti, was born while Mr. Wilson was attending the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, following his time at Marshall University in Huntington, WV. Employment opportunities took them to the Washington, DC area where they lived for many years while her husband worked for the Dept. of Justice. During that time, their second child, Tyler, was born. Jan was predeceased by her husband: Jack Arrington Wilson, and her son: Tyler A. Wilson. She is survived by her daughter: Patricia Wilson Hull, grandson: David Vinson Hull (Georgia Papanickalaou-Hull), and an adored great-grandson: Christopher Sotiri Hull. She was his beloved "Gigi." She is also survived by a loving and loyal niece: Mary Ellen Wilson Flake of Mesa, Arizona. Jan loved her role as a homemaker while raising her children, but did work at the draft board in Maryland during the Vietnam War, and periodically enjoyed doing market research for Temple University when Patti and Ty were older. She moved to North Carolina in 1997 to be closer to family and to her childhood/lifetime friends Charlie and Ginny Gunn and at that time joined Highland Presbyterian Church, where she was an active member for a number of years. Jan was very involved with Ardmore Transportation in Winston-Salem for several years and was very committed to her work to recruit drivers and serve community members who needed the services the group provided. The family is grateful for the care and kindness given to Mrs. Wilson by the staff of Forest Heights Senior Living in Winston-Salem, which provided a wonderful place for family visits. There will be a private family service at Highland Presbyterian Church at a future date. Any memorials should be directed to Highland Presbyterian Church, 2830 Cloverdale Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Memorial Funeral Service
